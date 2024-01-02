2024: A Year of Transformation for the Payment Industry

The payment industry stands at the brink of a significant transformation in 2024, with the spotlight on real-time payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the ISO 20022 standard. A webinar hosted by American Banker on Thursday, January 25 at 2:00 ET brings together Erika Baumann, Director of Commercial Banking & Payments Practice at Datos Insights, and Mark Majeske, Senior Vice President of Faster Payments at Alacriti, to delve into these trends and their implications.

Real-time Payments and Artificial Intelligence

The adoption of real-time payments is expected to gain momentum in 2024, fueled by consumer demand for instant transactions. Concurrently, the integration of AI and ML is poised to reshape payment experiences, creating more personalized, secure, and automated processes. The Federal Reserve’s push for FedNow adoption, already live with about 300 institutions, is a testament to this.

Buy Now, Pay Later and Healthcare

The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option is another trend reaching critical mass in 2024. Joint research reports greater consumer spending using BNPL, and service providers like Google Pay, Affirm, and Zip are ramping up their offerings. Concurrently, the healthcare industry grapples with rising costs and access challenges, with insurers focusing on equitable outcomes, personalization for underserved communities, and data-driven equity investments.

Digital Transformation in Banking

Banking is set for a digital overhaul in 2024, with AI, data analytics, and open banking leading the charge. The focus is on digital payment systems, including peer-to-peer platforms, contactless cards, smartphone wallets, and digital currencies. AI-enabled hyper-personalized consumer experiences and open banking ecosystems are expected to be game-changers, fostering cooperation between established banks and emerging competitors.

Fintech Trends in 2024

The financial technology (Fintech) industry is also on the cusp of significant change. The increased use of AI and ML in payment services, risk management, and data analysis is a key trend. The popularity of the BNPL transaction system is set to rise, offering flexible financing options for consumers and increased sales for businesses. Other notable trends include the growing implementation of Software as a Service (SaaS), open banking API integration, contactless transactions, cross-border payments, and mobile payment systems.