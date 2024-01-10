2023 Tax Year: Key Changes and Deadlines Taxpayers Need to Know

As the calendar flips to 2024, taxpayers across the United States are bracing for the annual ritual of filing their tax returns. The deadline for the 2023 tax year is set for April 15, 2024, with residents of Maine and Massachusetts enjoying a slight reprieve of an additional two days due to state-specific holidays. However, taxpayers seeking an extension will have until October 15, though they must still make an estimated payment by April 15 to avoid penalties.

Tax Season Vs Tax Year: Understanding the Difference

It is crucial to differentiate between ‘tax season,’ the period during which tax returns are prepared and filed, and ‘tax year,’ the timeframe in which the income was earned. The tax season typically kicks off in January and runs through April, while the tax year refers to the previous calendar year.

Adjustments to Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made several adjustments to the tax brackets and standard deductions for inflation. The new tax brackets apply to both single and joint filers. The 10% bracket begins at incomes of $11,000 or less for single filers and $22,000 or less for joint filers. The highest bracket, 37%, applies to incomes exceeding $578,125 for single filers and $693,750 for joint filers.

Standard deductions have seen an increase, with single filers now eligible for a standard deduction of $13,850, married couples filing jointly entitled to $27,700, and heads of households allotted $20,800.

New Deductions and Credits

There are also new provisions that could potentially benefit taxpayers. Those who resumed student loan payments after the pandemic-induced pause can now deduct up to $2,500 of interest without itemizing. Moreover, federal tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles have been introduced. New EV buyers can claim up to $7,500, and used EV buyers can claim up to $4,000, subject to modified adjusted gross income limits.

Taxpayers are encouraged to seek professional tax planning advice and utilize tools such as paycheck calculators to estimate tax liabilities and effectively plan their finances. As the IRS introduces free online filing services for residents of select states, the tax filing process promises to be a less daunting task in the 2023 tax season.