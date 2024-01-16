2023 Domain Trends Report: A Dip, But Market Remains Robust

The 2023 Domain Trends report, released by Escrow.com, has painted a clear picture of the domain market's dynamics over the past year. A comparison of the annual sales volume between 2022 and 2023 has offered insights into the market's strength and trajectory. In 2022, the total sales volume reached a staggering $411,539,415.04. However, 2023 witnessed a slight dip, with the total sales volume lowering to $383,283,044.49.

A Dip, Not a Plunge

Initial concerns were raised when a preliminary figure cited 'more than $300 million USD' in sales volume for 2023. This figure suggested a significant drop from the previous year, sparking worries about a potential market downturn. However, the final number, over $383 million, indicates a decline in the aftermarket sales volume but not as drastic as initially feared.

2023: A Year of Peaks and Valleys

The 30th edition of the Liquid Market Report Q4 2023, released by Giuseppe Graziano, reported a 57% decrease in sales volume for liquid domains to $9.5 million. Despite the dip in this particular sector, 2023 emerged as a successful year, with total sales rounding $90 million, a 50%+ increase compared with 2022. The most notable categories were the 3L and 4L .com domains, reporting sales volumes in the $3 million+ range.

Stability Amidst Fluctuations

Although 5th percentile values recorded small dips, the market showed overall stability. Sedo released their weekly domain name sales, with Peace.com leading at $400,000 and EZE.com selling for $200,000. Afternic published their keyword data for November 2023, with 'My' retaining the top spot. Sedo's last two reports of 2023 featured 'Culinary' as the top sale at $80,000 while the first week of 2024 saw Grades.com as the high sale at $80,000. NameJet/Snapnames also released their November and December 2023 aftermarket sales data. Despite the decrease, the final number suggests the domain market remained relatively robust.