2023: A Profitable Year for Investment Firms, But What Lies Ahead?

In an era of economic uncertainty, 2023 proved to be a profitable year for investment firms, with trading strategies yielding an average annual gain of 13.8%, slightly above the 32-year average rate of 12.2%. The year witnessed the recovery of billionaire Chris Hohn's hedge fund, TCI Fund Management, from substantial losses in 2022, posting a 32.7% gain, outperforming the average hedge fund return of 10.35%. The fund attributed its success to solid gains in the technology sector and a diversified portfolio strategy, bolstered by Hohn's stock-picking prowess and activist campaigns.

Hedged Futures Trading and Hedged Index Trading

The year 2023 saw the implementation of two primary trading strategies, 'Hedged Futures Trading' and 'Hedged Index Trading,' both employing put ratio spreads. However, these strategies did not perform as well as in prior years due to the cost of buying 'Protective Put Spreads' for hedging downside risk and the decision to scale down position size as market volatility decreased. Despite this, every put ratio spread turned a profit, indicating a noteworthy strategic success.

The Cost of Caution

Interestingly, while all put ratio spreads were profitable, almost all the protective spreads lost money. This suggests that the firm may have been overly cautious, incurring unnecessary costs in their quest to mitigate risk. The specific returns for the strategies were 15.6% for Hedged Futures (including the cost of protection) and a modest 5.1% for Hedged Index. The Gapstow Alt Credit Hedge Fund Composite Index finished the year up 8.6%, with an additional gain of 2.1% in the fourth quarter, hinting at a consistent performance throughout the year.

Looking Beyond 2023

Despite the profitable year, it is crucial to understand the limitations of hypothetical performance results, which do not account for real financial risk and are often prepared with the benefit of hindsight. The performance of hedge funds in 2023 had a higher rate of distribution over the one-year period than that of the five-year period, indicating that future performance may not mirror past results. As we step into 2024, the investment landscape continues to evolve, with firms looking to adapt their strategies to navigate the ever-changing financial waters.