Ørsted Launches €750M Green Hybrid Securities to Refinance 2017 Debts, Eyes Future Sustainability

Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, has announced a significant financial maneuver aimed at enhancing its sustainability agenda and capital structuring. In a strategic move, the company has priced €750 million of subordinated green hybrid capital securities. This initiative is not just a financial restructuring but a clear stride towards Ørsted's commitment to green energy financing. The company's decision to refinance its €500 million 2.25% hybrid capital securities issued in 2017 reflects a proactive approach to managing its hybrid capital portfolio and underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship.

Advertisment

Strategic Financing for Future Growth

The recent issuance of green hybrid capital securities is set with a final maturity date of 14 March 3024, featuring a first reset date on 14 December 2029. This long-term financial planning illustrates Ørsted's robust confidence in its business model and its unwavering commitment to leading the transition towards sustainable energy sources. The securities, which have been issued at 99.417% of their nominal amount, boast a fixed coupon of 5.125% per annum until the first reset date, showcasing the attractive returns for investors who are looking to contribute to a sustainable future. This financial maneuver is not only aimed at refinancing existing obligations but also at bolstering Ørsted's capital structure for its future green projects.

Engagement with Security Holders

Advertisment

In conjunction with the issuance of new securities, Ørsted has also initiated a tender offer for the holders of its existing €500 million hybrid capital securities due in 3017. This offer, integral to the refinancing strategy, invites holders to tender their securities for purchase by Ørsted, facilitating a seamless transition to the new financial instruments. The tender offer, which commenced on 5 March 2024, is set to expire on 11 March 2024, with settlement scheduled for 14 March 2024. This structured approach not only exemplifies Ørsted's proactive financial management but also underscores its commitment to engaging with and providing value to its security holders.

Implications for the Green Finance Landscape

The decision by Ørsted to refinance through green hybrid capital securities represents a significant milestone in the green finance sector. By aligning its financial strategy with its sustainability goals, Ørsted is setting a precedent for how companies can leverage financial markets to support environmental objectives. The listing of these securities on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Green Exchange Platform reinforces the growing importance of green financial instruments in global markets. This move by Ørsted not only enhances its financial flexibility and sustainability profile but also contributes to the broader development of green finance, offering investors the opportunity to be part of the global transition to renewable energy.

As Ørsted continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy and sustainable practices, its latest financial strategy serves as a testament to the company's innovation and leadership in the industry. The issuance of €750 million in green hybrid capital securities and the accompanying tender offer highlight Ørsted's dedication to sustainability and financial prudence. This strategic move not only strengthens Ørsted's financial foundation but also propels the company further towards achieving its long-term environmental goals. As the world increasingly shifts towards green energy, Ørsted's initiatives exemplify how financial markets can be harnessed to drive sustainable development, setting a benchmark for others in the industry to follow.