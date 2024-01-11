en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Collision in Nacogdoches: 23-Year-Old Timothy Embargo Killed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Fatal Collision in Nacogdoches: 23-Year-Old Timothy Embargo Killed

A tragic event unfolded on the roads of Nacogdoches, Texas, this past Wednesday. A fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle led to the death of a young man and injured two others. The accident, which took place around 2:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of NE Stallings Drive, disrupted the usually peaceful town and has raised serious concerns about road safety.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Embargo, was behind the wheel of a 2019 white BMW. According to preliminary findings by the local authorities, Embargo was driving westbound when his vehicle swerved into the eastbound lanes, resulting in a head-on collision with a 2013 Ford F750. Embargo was pronounced dead at the scene, a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the unforgiving nature of road accidents.

A Community Shaken

The Ford’s occupants, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, were swiftly transported for medical treatment by EMS. The incident left not only physical scars but also emotional ones, as the community attempts to grapple with the tragic loss. The Nacogdoches Police Department’s Traffic Division intervened promptly, conducting an accident reconstruction to decipher the exact sequence of events.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the accident, eastbound lanes on the 3800 block of NE Stallings Drive were temporarily closed, causing significant traffic disruptions. The ongoing investigation into the fatal collision is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the mishap and hopefully prevent similar incidents in the future. As Nacogdoches mourns the untimely death of Timothy Embargo, the incident serves as a chilling reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Heroic Rescue Operation Takes Dangerous Turn in North Carolina Storms
In a brave display of selflessness under duress, a water rescue operation on the French Broad River in North Carolina took a harrowing turn when first responders from Connestee Fire Rescue Inc. were swept away while trying to reach stranded boaters amidst severe storms on January 9. The crew members faced the wrath of nature’s
Heroic Rescue Operation Takes Dangerous Turn in North Carolina Storms
Jeremy Renner Overcomes Tough Recovery, Resumes Filming 'The Mayor of Kingstown
48 mins ago
Jeremy Renner Overcomes Tough Recovery, Resumes Filming 'The Mayor of Kingstown
Impending Winter Storm Threatens Midwest and East Coast, Key Messages Updated
52 mins ago
Impending Winter Storm Threatens Midwest and East Coast, Key Messages Updated
Russian Metallurgical Plant Accident: A Harrowing Reminder of Industrial Hazards
14 mins ago
Russian Metallurgical Plant Accident: A Harrowing Reminder of Industrial Hazards
Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Claims Life, Injures Australian Man
24 mins ago
Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Claims Life, Injures Australian Man
Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-87 Claims the Life of New Jersey Truck Driver
45 mins ago
Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-87 Claims the Life of New Jersey Truck Driver
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
6 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
7 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
7 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
7 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
7 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
7 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
7 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
8 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
35 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app