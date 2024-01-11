Fargo and Junction City Adopt BIO-key’s Biometric Authentication Solutions

BIO-key International, Inc., a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Multifactor Authentication (MFA) solutions, has announced an expansion of its reach as Fargo, North Dakota, and Junction City, Kansas, adopt its innovative PortalGuard and Identity Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication products. These phoneless and tokenless solutions are designed to enhance information security and streamline workflows, offering robust defense mechanisms against common cyber threats such as phishing.

Enhancing Security, Streamlining Workflows

With their commitment to maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of municipal data, Fargo and Junction City have opted for BIO-key’s state-of-the-art security solutions. Leveraging unique biometric characteristics to authenticate users, the technology provides a user-friendly experience while bolstering the resilience of municipal information systems. It’s a testament to a growing trend among U.S. municipalities that are transitioning to biometric authentication for more efficient and secure digital services.

Cost-Effective and User-Friendly Approach

By adopting BIO-key’s advanced biometric security measures, these cities are not only enhancing their security posture against cyber threats but also contributing to the broader goal of safeguarding public trust in the digital age. The technology also helps municipalities cut costs associated with traditional security tokens and access cards. It’s a cost-effective, efficient, and user-friendly approach to securely authenticating municipal digital services.

Recognition and Future Risks

BIO-key’s software, used by over thirty-five million users, offers a variety of authentication methods catering to different use cases. Despite the company’s success and recognition, including winning a 2024 BIG Innovation Award in the Software category, BIO-key’s Safe Harbor Statement indicates a caution to investors about potential risks and uncertainties. These include the company’s history of losses, the need for additional capital, intellectual property protection, changes in business conditions, competition in the biometric technology industry, and market acceptance of their products.