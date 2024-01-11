Fake Doctor Accused of Newborn’s Death in Ibadan

A horrifying incident has unfolded in Ibadan, where a family court has ordered the detention of Olarewaju Oludele, a 50-year-old man posing as a doctor, due to his role in the shocking demise of an infant. The incident took place at His Mercy Hospital in Akinyele, Ibadan, on December 28, 2023.

The charge sheet against Oludele reads like a chilling thriller plot. Oludele was accused of taking a helpless newborn baby from his mother and committing the unthinkable act of drowning the baby in a canal, all without obtaining the consent of the mother.

He could commit this heinous crime because of his deceitful pretense of being a medical professional, a façade that deceived not just the victim’s mother but also the public.

Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, the prosecutor, laid out the ghastly details in court. Oludele’s false representation as a medical professional was key to his deceptive activities.

He faces three heavy charges: impersonation, kidnapping, and murder. The respective penalties for these offences under Oyo State Criminal Codes are severe, with three years’ imprisonment for impersonation, fourteen years for kidnapping, and the ultimate punishment, the death penalty, for murder.