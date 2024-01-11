en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Face of Roman Crucifixion Victim Brought to Life Through Remarkable Reconstruction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Face of Roman Crucifixion Victim Brought to Life Through Remarkable Reconstruction

In a remarkable development in the realm of archaeology, the facial features of a Roman crucifixion victim have been virtually brought back to life. The man’s skeleton was discovered in Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire in 2017, with a nail brutally lodged in his heel, a macabre testament to the method of his execution. This significant discovery, marked as ‘almost unique’ by bone specialist Corinne Duhig of Cambridge University, adds a new chapter to the historical understanding of Roman crucifixion.

Unveiling History’s Face

The uncannily detailed reconstruction of the crucified man’s face was unveiled in a BBC Four program, accomplished by Prof Joe Mullins of George Mason University. The man, believed to have been a local manual labourer, had lived and died in Cambridgeshire. His skeleton bore the scars of a life of hardship, showing multiple injuries and signs of infection or inflammation on his legs, possibly from being bound or shackled.

Archaeological Revelations

The excavation that led to this discovery was conducted by Albion Archaeology at a previously unknown Roman settlement, unearthed ahead of a housing development project. Besides the crucified man, the archaeologists discovered cemeteries containing the remains of 40 adults and five children, some believed to be from the same families, dating back to the 3rd and 4th Centuries.

Understanding Crucifixion

This case sheds light on the brutal practice of crucifixion within the Roman Empire, initially reserved for traitors and slaves, but extended to citizens after the 3rd Century. Although physical evidence of crucifixion is rare due to the disposal of victims’ remains and the removal of nails for their purported magical properties, this discovery provides a rare and poignant glimpse into Roman-era punitive practices.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
China’s Zijin Mining Group, a leading multinational mining corporation, has announced a strategic investment of $130 million in Canadian critical minerals development firm, Solaris Resources Inc. This acquisition, amounting to approximately 15% of Solaris’ capital, signifies an escalating Chinese interest in foreign critical mineral resources. Investment Details and Implications The investment will primarily bolster the
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
38 mins ago
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
1 hour ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
11 seconds ago
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
ISRO's XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant
17 seconds ago
ISRO's XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
28 mins ago
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
6 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
13 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
17 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
17 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
18 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
19 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
19 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
60 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app