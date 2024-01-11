Ex-Winchester Mayor Derek Green to Face Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault

Derek Green, former mayor of Winchester, stands accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a Bonfire Night event in 2022. This alleged incident took place while Green was serving in his official capacity as mayor. Following the accusation, he refrained from seeking re-election and has since announced his intention to plead not guilty to the charges. His case will be heard at Winchester Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing slated for February 14. During a recent hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Green was granted unconditional bail by Glen Bertram, the presiding officer of the panel.

Details of the Allegation

Hampshire Police revealed that the teenage girl was allegedly touched inappropriately over her clothing during the River Park event. Upon the filing of this report, Green was barred from participating in further official duties. Prior to this allegation, Green had shared that being elected mayor of Winchester — a position with a rich history dating back to 1200— was a significant honor to him.

Green’s Stance and Court Proceedings

Green vehemently denies the charges and opted for a crown court to hear his case. The 67-year-old former mayor was represented by Drew Pettifer in court. The case has been adjourned to Winchester Crown Court on February 14. The prosecutor stated that the offense, albeit serious, is at the lower end of the threshold and can be heard at a magistrates court.

Aftermath of the Allegation

Post the accusation, Green was immediately stood down from further engagements and he did not stand for re-election in May 2023. The former mayor, once a respected figure in Winchester, now finds his reputation in question as he faces this serious charge. The impending trial will certainly be closely watched by the Winchester community and beyond.