BNN Newsroom

Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN’s Response

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN’s Response

In a recent event, a former official from the US State Department addressed the pressing issue of sexual violence in Israel, unearthing different aspects and insights of the problem from their extensive knowledge and experience in the region’s dynamics. The discussion, primarily centered on the prevalence of sexual violence within Israeli society, the response of Israeli institutions to such incidents, and the challenges faced in addressing this grave social issue, aimed to foster awareness and encourage dialogue on effective solutions to combat sexual violence in Israel.

UN to Launch Investigation on Accusations of Sexual Assault by Hamas

The United Nations has announced its decision to launch an information-gathering mission on the accusations of sexual assault by Hamas during the October attack in Israel. Pramila Patten, the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, will spearhead the investigation, focusing on sexual violence reportedly committed during the attacks and its aftermath. The plan includes meeting survivors, witnesses, and recently released hostages and detainees to identify support avenues. The UN has been criticized for its slow response to victims’ accounts of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed during the attack.

Accountability for Sexual Violence Against Israeli Civilians

The content discusses the demand for accountability for sexual violence against Israeli civilians during the October 7 Hamas attacks, including serious allegations of rapes, genital mutilation, and other forms of sexual torture. UN-appointed independent experts have termed these acts as gross violations of international law, amounting to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity. The experts have also engaged with Hamas authorities, calling for their cooperation with the investigators.

Evidence of Sexual Violence During Attacks

The report provides detailed accounts of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas militants during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli communities, including rape, assault, and mutilation of women and girls. The evidence comprises testimonies, video footage, photographs, and autopsies confirming the acts of sexual violence. The New York Times investigation identified a pattern of Hamas weaponizing sexual violence during the attacks. Survivors, witnesses, first responders, and military personnel provided accounts of the alleged sexual violence inflicted by Hamas militants, including instances of gang rape, mutilation, and discussions of specific plans to rape girls. The article underscores the challenges in collecting physical evidence in a war zone, emphasizing the difficulty in fully determining the extent of the sexual crimes committed by Hamas.

BNN Newsroom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

