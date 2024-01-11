Eurasia Mining PLC Triumphs in Tax Claim Litigation

In a landmark judgement, Eurasia Mining PLC, through its subsidiary Kosvinsky Kamen, has emerged victorious in the Supreme Court in Moscow against the tax authorities regarding a mining tax claim. This triumph means that Eurasia is set to receive reimbursements for overpaid mining taxes dating back to the beginning of 2021.

A Legal Victory for Eurasia Mining PLC

The company had been locked in a legal battle with the tax authorities, who applied a 3.5% tax rate on minerals already taxed at 6% or more. This had resulted in escalated tax charges for Eurasia’s subsidiary. However, their successful challenge in the Supreme Court now means the company will be repaid the overpayments in full, along with interest, effectively covering a three-year period.

Strengthening the Financial Position

As a consequence of this victory, the company has already received the first installment of approximately £479,000, and as of December 31, 2023, their cash position stood at approximately £988,000. This financial boost has provided Eurasia with adequate working capital to fulfil its financial commitments until the early third quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the company expects additional repayments from the tax authorities due to a reduction in tax rates over the past three years, although the exact amounts of these repayments have yet to be specified.

Reaping the Benefits of Success

The news of this legal win has resonated positively in the stock market, leading to an 11% rise in Eurasia’s shares. Christian Schaffalitzky, the chairman of Eurasia Mining PLC, expressed satisfaction with the win and extended his gratitude towards the internal team and the Pepeliaev Group, a leading CIS tax advisory law firm that offered legal assistance.

In conclusion, this judicial victory has not only strengthened Eurasia’s financial position but also reaffirmed their stance against unjust tax hikes. It sets a precedent for other mining companies who might be grappling with similar tax-related conflicts.