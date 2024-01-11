en English
BNN Newsroom

EU Court Adviser Recommends Dismissal of Google's Appeal Against €2.4 Billion Fine

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
EU Court Adviser Recommends Dismissal of Google’s Appeal Against €2.4 Billion Fine

Advocate General Juliane Kokott of the EU’s Court of Justice has recommended dismissing Google’s appeal against a €2.4 billion fine. The fine, imposed in 2017, is due to Google’s violation of antitrust laws, where it used its dominant market position to unfairly favor its own shopping service in search results.

The Genesis of Google’s Legal Troubles

The fine against Google forms part of a series of decisions by the EU, cumulatively costing the tech behemoth a staggering €8.3 billion. These penalties were levied for various abuses, including those related to Google’s mobile operating system and its display advertising operations. The European Union, in its drive to ensure fair competition, has forced Google to modify how it displays shopping search results. This change is designed to provide competitor companies a fair chance at advertising space.

Google’s Response and Future Prospects

Google has stated that it will review Advocate General Kokott’s opinion and is currently awaiting the court’s final ruling. In the face of this substantial fine, Google has also expressed its determination to continue investing in its remedy, which has been in effect for several years.

Despite previous warnings that it would not accept compulsory divestment of any part of its services, Google has demonstrated a willingness to work constructively with the European Commission.

Upcoming Legal Challenges for Google

The case, known as C-48/22 P, Google and Alphabet v. Commission (Google Shopping), is still pending, with the final decision expected in the coming months. Adding to Google’s legal woes, the European Commission has initiated a fresh probe into Google’s dominant hold over digital advertising. This investigation includes antitrust charges that could potentially lead to the breakup of parts of Google’s business. The impending decision could have significant implications for the tech industry and Google’s future operations in the EU.

BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

