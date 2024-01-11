en English
Cryptocurrency

Ether Value Surges in Anticipation of Potential US Ether ETFs Following Bitcoin ETF Approval

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Ether Value Surges in Anticipation of Potential US Ether ETFs Following Bitcoin ETF Approval

In a financial landscape that is increasingly digital, Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, has seen an impressive surge. Following the approval of the United States’ first spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ether’s price skyrocketed by 9% in the last 24 hours. This leap has brought Ether to a 20-month high of $2,585, outpacing Bitcoin’s relatively more modest change in value.

The Influence of Bitcoin ETFs

The green light for Bitcoin ETFs has fuelled speculation that ETFs investing directly in Ether may soon be within reach. Large asset managers such as BlackRock, Invesco, and Fidelity have had their Bitcoin ETFs approved by the SEC, thus setting the stage for similar products for Ether. Indeed, companies including BlackRock, VanEck, Invesco, and 21Shares are said to be on the hunt to launch spot-Ether ETFs.

Ether’s Unique Attraction

Richard Galvin, co-founder of the crypto asset manager DACM, posits that Ether’s unique attributes make it a viable candidate for a US-based ETF. The Ethereum blockchain, on which Ether is based, allows investors to stake Ether tokens. This act of pledging tokens helps support the network’s operation and, in return, stakers can earn rewards. This staking feature could bolster the appeal of potential Ether ETFs.

Reversing Ether’s Slump

While there’s a palpable excitement over Bitcoin ETFs, Ether had been trailing behind Bitcoin for much of the year. However, Ether seems to be turning the tables with its recent surge. Ether’s price has rebounded relative to Bitcoin, showcasing the cryptocurrency’s resilience and potential. The upward trajectory of Ether’s value and the growing anticipation for Ether ETFs paint a promising future for the cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency Investments United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

