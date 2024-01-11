en English
BNN Newsroom

EOCO Recovers GHC 214 Million in Landmark Victory Against Economic Crime

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
EOCO Recovers GHC 214 Million in Landmark Victory Against Economic Crime

In an unprecedented victory against economic and organized crime, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Ghana has secured a colossal retrieval of GHC 214 million. This amount, four times the target set for the previous year, represents the laundered proceeds from a myriad of criminal ventures. The recovery is a significant milestone in the country’s unwavering pursuit of justice against corruption, money laundering, and other financial offences.

Digging Into the Details

The retrieved fortune includes funds siphoned from state institutions and tax revenues that businesses and individuals had previously under-declared to the Ghana Revenue Authority. Throughout their investigation, EOCO scrutinized 570 cases, successfully prosecuting 19 of these at various courts. The relentless diligence and persistent efforts of the EOCO have not only led to this significant recovery but also stand as a deterrent to future criminal activities, underscoring the stark reality that crime does not pay.

A Broader Strategy

The actions of the EOCO are embedded in the Ghanaian government’s broader strategy to enhance transparency and accountability within the public sector. By fostering an environment hostile to economic criminals, they aim to reinforce the country’s financial laws and regulations. The funds recovered will be channeled back into state coffers, potentially bolstering the financing of public projects and services, thus indirectly benefiting the citizens of Ghana.

Collaboration and Future Goals

In its fight against economic and organised crime, EOCO has not worked alone. The office has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian law enforcement agency, forging a united front against crime across borders. Additionally, it has collaborated with other domestic security agencies. Looking ahead, EOCO has set a strategic five-year plan aiming to recover and manage proceeds of crime worth GHC 350 million by June 2028. This ambitious goal, if realized, will further solidify EOCO’s commitment to upholding financial integrity in Ghana.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

