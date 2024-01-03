Wednesbury to Witness Long-Vacant Land’s Transformation into Terraced Homes

Wednesbury, a town in England’s West Midlands, is the site for a proposed housing project on Addison Street, near the bustling High Street. The project, put forward by developer Dhaliwal 75, aims to transform an empty plot of land that has been vacant for over a decade into a residence of seven terraced homes. However, the journey to this point hasn’t been straightforward, with multiple revisions to the layout and size of the homes, gardens, and driveways, due to various challenges.

From Flats to Terraced Houses

Last year, Dhaliwal 75 enquired about the possibility of building 21 flats on the vacant site. The initial proposal, however, has since been revised to the current plan for terraced houses. This shift in strategy is reflective of the challenges and constraints that the site presents, including the presence of lead contamination and two mine shafts that need to be secured before construction can begin.

Securing the Ground Before Building

Dhaliwal 75’s application acknowledges these hurdles, indicating a proactive approach to ensuring the safety and suitability of the land for residential use. The presence of lead contamination and mine shafts necessitates careful planning and remediation to make the area safe for future residents.

Similar Issues on Nearby Sites

This development bears a striking resemblance to another nearby council-owned site on Mount Road in Wednesbury. Approved in 2014, a separate project to build 45 homes on this former coal mine site has also been stalled due to concerns over the mines below. Approximately a quarter of this land is now classified as a ‘stand-off zone’ not suitable for new homes, leading to a redesign that includes two apartment buildings and repositioning of homes away from the capped mineshafts.