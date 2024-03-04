Vishay Dale Electronics Settles for $387,000 After EPA Finds Hazardous Waste Violations

On March 4, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas, Vishay Dale Electronics LLC, a globally recognized electronic components manufacturer, agreed to a civil penalty of $387,000 to resolve allegations of violating federal environmental laws at its Columbus, Nebraska, facilities. The settlement follows a series of inspections by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that revealed multiple breaches of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, aimed at safeguarding workers and the public from hazardous waste exposure.

Advertisment

Inspection and Violations

During inspections in May and October 2022, EPA officials uncovered that Vishay Dale had not adhered to several critical federal regulations. These included the improper identification of hazardous waste, alongside deficiencies in the safe generation, handling, transportation, and disposal of hazardous materials such as solvents, caustics, and wipes. These oversights posed significant risks of injury or death to workers and the surrounding community due to potential exposure to these toxic substances.

Corrective Measures and Community Impact

Advertisment

In response to the EPA's findings, Vishay Dale has committed to rectifying its compliance shortfalls. The company has agreed to submit quarterly reports to the EPA, detailing its progress towards establishing and maintaining proper hazardous waste management practices. This commitment is crucial for the health and safety of both the facility's employees and the residents of nearby communities, which the EPA has identified as potentially sensitive areas due to their proximity to air toxics, toxic releases, wastewater discharges, Superfund sites, and hazardous waste locations.

Enforcement and Protection of Vulnerable Communities

The EPA's action against Vishay Dale Electronics underscores a broader initiative to enhance enforcement in communities burdened by industrial operations. By holding companies accountable for environmental violations, the EPA aims to mitigate the disproportionately high and adverse human health and environmental effects on vulnerable populations. This case serves as a reminder of the critical importance of compliance with federal environmental laws to prevent harm to public health and the environment.

This settlement not only highlights the imperative of stringent hazardous waste management but also signals the EPA's dedication to protecting overburdened communities from industrial pollutants. As Vishay Dale Electronics takes steps towards compliance, the outcome of this case will likely influence how similar cases are approached in the future, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance and adherence to environmental laws.