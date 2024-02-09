Unseen Eco-Warriors: The Crucial Role of Informal Waste Workers in Southeast Asia

In the sprawling metropolises of Southeast Asia, an unlikely battalion wages war against a formidable foe. Armed with little more than sacks, baskets, and cloth masks, these informal waste workers (IWWs) are the unseen eco-warriors in the fight against waste. Their battlegrounds stretch from humble abodes and bustling office complexes to the cavernous maws of overflowing landfills.

The Unseen Eco-Warriors

Their weapons of choice may be modest, but the impact of these IWWs is far from insignificant. They collect and sort recyclables, selling them to consolidators who funnel them into the recycling process. This invisible army forms the backbone of the waste management system in Southeast Asia, especially in urban low-income neighborhoods where formal waste collection services are scarce or non-existent.

A New Era of Recognition and Support

However, change is on the horizon. In Vietnam, the Binh Dinh waste management model, launched on October 27th, represents a significant stride forward. This initiative involves the integration of IWWs with material recovery facilities (MRFs), providing them with better tools and resources to carry out their vital work.

Moreover, an event organized by VietCycle and Unilever Vietnam recently honored 300 informal female waste collectors from various localities. This recognition underscores the importance of their contribution and serves as a beacon of hope for others in their trade.

Battling Stigma and Ensuring Safety

In Bangladesh, another Southeast Asian country, IWWs, also known as manual scavengers, face a different set of challenges. They are responsible for maintaining urban sanitation by cleaning septic tanks, drains, and sewers without adequate protection.