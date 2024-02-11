Six Inches of Soil: A Documentary on the Power of Regenerative Agriculture

Amidst the verdant pastures of Gambledown Farm in Sherfield English near Romsey, a powerful narrative of regeneration and hope is set to unfold on March 28. The farm will host an enlightening screening of the documentary 'Six Inches of Soil', a compelling chronicle of three novice farmers embracing regenerative practices to heal the land and nourish their communities.

The Film: Six Inches of Soil

Directed by an award-winning filmmaker, 'Six Inches of Soil' is an evocative exploration of the burgeoning regenerative agriculture movement. The documentary delves into the lives of three inexperienced farmers who, guided by expert advice, are revolutionizing their approach to farming. By adopting regenerative practices such as conservation agriculture and intercropping, these individuals are not only transforming their land but also contributing to a global shift in food production and environmental stewardship.

The film underscores the importance of polyculture, the cultivation of multiple crops in the same space, as a cornerstone of modern regenerative agriculture. This practice enhances soil health, fosters a vibrant soil web, improves nutrient cycling, and reduces pest infestations. It also promotes ecosystem restoration, soil fertility, and carbon sequestration, making it a crucial tenet of regenerative farming.

The Regenerative Pulses Program in Kenya

In tandem with the documentary's message, researchers are collaborating with IPA Kenya and AGRA to evaluate the impact of the Regenerative Pulses Program on farm profitability, household resilience, and the environment in Kenya. This initiative promotes regenerative agriculture practices to reduce land degradation and increase food security.

A total of 3,000 farmers in Eastern Kenya are participating in this intervention, with results expected in 2028. The program aims to strengthen local extension services for farmers to adopt regenerative practices and includes a business element to emphasize markets as a driver of technology adoption.

The Event at Gambledown Farm

Following the 6:30 PM screening, a panel discussion will take place with local regenerative farmers and food producers. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in insightful conversations about the future of food and farming, and how regenerative practices can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient world.

In keeping with the ethos of the documentary, guests will be served bowl food made from Gambledown Farm produce. This culinary experience will offer a tangible taste of the regenerative farming ethos, demonstrating the potential for sustainable agriculture to produce nutritious and delicious food.

The event at Gambledown Farm is part of a nationwide impact campaign, with screenings at various venues. Ticket details for the Gambledown Farm event are yet to be released.

As we stand on the precipice of a global food and environmental crisis, the stories told in 'Six Inches of Soil' offer a beacon of hope. By focusing on the transformative power of regenerative agriculture, the documentary underscores the potential for human ingenuity and determination to heal the land and nourish our communities.

The event at Gambledown Farm is not just a screening; it's an invitation to join a growing movement dedicated to changing the trajectory of food, farming, and the planet. It's a call to action for all of us to consider our role in this transformation and to explore the possibilities of regenerative agriculture in our own lives.

In the words of the documentary, 'Six inches of soil is all that stands between us and extinction.' But it's also the foundation for a new beginning, a world where food is abundant, the land is healthy, and communities are thriving. Join us at Gambledown Farm on March 28 to be part of this inspiring journey.