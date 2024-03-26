Rising Alarm Over Vinyl Chloride Hazards: 966 Incidents Since 2010 Prompt EPA Review

Recent findings by Earthjustice and Beyond Plastics have cast a stark light on the prevalent dangers associated with vinyl chloride, a chemical crucial to the plastic manufacturing industry but fraught with risks. Since 2010, an alarming 966 accidents involving this toxic substance have been reported, averaging more than one incident per week, underscoring the urgent need for regulatory scrutiny.

Chronicling the Hazard

Material Research L3C's analysis reveals a concerning trend in the manufacturing and transportation of vinyl chloride. With production peaking at 18.6 billion pounds in 2021, the United States has witnessed a significant increase in the movement of this hazardous chemical across its railroads. Notably, train derailments involving vinyl chloride have occurred 29 times since 1968, with a recent high-profile incident in East Palestine, Ohio, drawing national attention to the potential for catastrophic environmental and public health impacts.

Regulatory Response and Public Outcry

Beyond Plastics and Earthjustice have submitted their findings to the EPA as part of a critical review under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), aiming to galvanize federal action towards a possible ban. Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics and former EPA regional administrator, emphasizes the long overdue need for protective measures against vinyl chloride, citing its classification as a human carcinogen over fifty years ago. The EPA's forthcoming decision in December could mark a pivotal moment in the regulation of this dangerous chemical.

Implications of the East Palestine Derailment

The February 2023 derailment in East Palestine serves as a grim reminder of the inherent risks in transporting vinyl chloride. While there were no immediate injuries, the incident has raised significant concerns about railway safety and the broader implications for communities situated near transportation routes. The EPA's involvement, mandating Norfolk Southern to assume the cleanup costs, highlights the growing scrutiny on the industry's safety practices and the potential for stricter regulatory oversight.

The ongoing debate over vinyl chloride's place in modern manufacturing and transportation sectors stands at a crossroads. As stakeholders await the EPA's decision, the collective call for heightened safety measures and a reevaluation of toxic substances in industrial applications grows louder. The outcome could not only reshape industry standards but also signify a crucial step forward in safeguarding public health and the environment from the perils of hazardous chemicals.