PLIG CEO Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah Champions ESG Discipline for Sustainable Future

March 2024 marks two significant years since Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah was appointed as the CEO of PLIG. In a recent discussion, she emphasized the balanced focus on both internal and external environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disciplines within the organization. Dr. Amuah's leadership is steering PLIG towards integrating ESG considerations into its business strategy, highlighting the importance of such measures in today's ever-evolving corporate world.

ESG Initiatives and Achievements

Under Dr. Amuah's guidance, PLIG has introduced several initiatives to promote energy conservation across its branches. The PLIG Energy Efficiency League, for instance, was a notable endeavor that encouraged branches to reduce energy consumption. The Koforidua branch emerged as a success story, significantly reducing its energy consumption and setting a precedent for other branches. This initiative is part of a broader effort to decrease PLIG's overall energy consumption, demonstrating a tangible commitment to environmental stewardship.

Additionally, PLIG's collaboration with Wisconsin International University College led to the formation of the Wisconsin Environment and Development Society (WEDS) under the ESG Impact Project. This partnership aims to enhance environmental awareness and action among students and the university community at large. Another impactful activity was the Market Clean up exercise at the Tema Station bus terminal in Accra, which saw PLIG staff and stakeholders come together to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Strategic Vision for Sustainability

In 2024, PLIG's sustainability vision continues to be a core aspect of its mission. The company's approach to sustainability is deeply integrated into its purpose of serving every life and securing every future. By focusing on sustainability, PLIG aims to be a trusted partner and protector for current and future generations. The organization's sustainability strategy leverages its strengths to create long-term value for society and its stakeholders, embodying the ethos of responsible and inclusive business practices.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable and Inclusive Future

As PLIG moves forward, the journey towards sustainability is an ongoing commitment to environmental conservation, social responsibility, and governance excellence. Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah's leadership in emphasizing both internal and external ESG disciplines positions PLIG as a forward-thinking organization dedicated to creating a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future. The proactive steps taken by PLIG under Dr. Amuah's guidance not only contribute to the company's long-term success but also set a benchmark for responsible corporate conduct in the insurance and financial services industry.