Phi Phi Islands Combat Over-Tourism: An Initiative Towards Sustainable Tourism

Phi Phi Islands, the jewel of Krabi, Thailand, is grappling with the adverse impacts of over-tourism. The popular tourist destination, particularly Pi Le Bay, is witnessing a drastic surge in visitor numbers, leading to significant environmental and safety challenges. A comprehensive survey, conducted by the Noppharat Thara Beach-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park authorities in collaboration with various agencies, has unveiled disturbing realities such as air and noise pollution, further exacerbated by safety hazards due to heavy boat traffic.

Unveiling the Issues

On an average day, the picturesque Pi Le Bay accommodates approximately 120 boats, including both long tail boats and speedboats. This incessant influx has not only marred the serene experience for tourists but has also heightened the risk of boating accidents. The need for effective regulation has never been more evident.

Addressing the Challenges

To confront these growing challenges, a crucial meeting was held on February 5, 2024. The gathering resulted in the establishment of several preliminary measures to curb the detrimental effects of over-tourism. These measures include a restriction on the number of empty longtail boats in the bay, the creation of specific swimming areas and a requirement for all service-providing boats to be licensed by the Department of National Parks. Additionally, boat operators would be mandated to undergo training in tourist services, first aid, and environmental protection.

Local Support and Next Steps

The proposed guidelines have been received positively by local boat operators and tourism-related companies from both Phi Phi Island and Phuket Province. The next pivotal step involves presenting this collective feedback at the National Park Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting, scheduled for February 20. Success at this juncture would mean securing approval for the implementation of these necessary measures in Pi Le Lagoon, marking the commencement of a new era of sustainable tourism in Phi Phi Islands.