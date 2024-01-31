Palatine Park District Eyes Former Go-Kart Track for Equipment Storage

Under the weight of increasing storage needs, the Palatine Park District is contemplating the acquisition of a former go-kart track located on Northwest Highway. The potential purchase, valued at $110,000, hinges on the findings of an ongoing environmental study. The site, steeped in local history and nestled adjacent to the Palatine Stables at 1540 W. Northwest Hwy., has piqued the interest of the district due to its potential to expand storage capacity.

Environmental Study to Determine Property Viability

At the cost of approximately $9,000, an environmental study is currently underway to examine the property for any potential soil contamination. The need for this study arises from a previous citation for improper gasoline storage on the site, which could have led to hydrocarbon contamination. The results of the study are expected soon and will play a pivotal role in the district's decision to proceed with the purchase.

Executive Director's Take on the Acquisition

Executive Director Ben Rea has been clear that the district's interest in the property is contingent on the environmental study's findings. Rea has indicated that if the report validates the site's cleanliness, the park district intends to finalize the acquisition by spring. However, any evidence of residual contamination could cause a significant shift in plans.

Potential Future Plans for the Site

Should the purchase go through, the district has mulled over the possibility of constructing a shed for additional storage, particularly for the Palatine Stables. However, no concrete plans have been laid out at this point. The site carries a historical significance, having served as a go-karting facility back in the 1990s, and any development would need to be considerate of its past. As the park board waits with bated breath for the study results, the future of the site hangs in the balance.