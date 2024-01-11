Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Punjab Highway Projects, Advocates Green Hydrogen Production

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 29 national highway projects, totalling a financial commitment of Rs 4,000 crore, in Punjab. These projects are set to drastically improve infrastructure in the state, with key developments including the Ladhowal bypass, a six-lane flyover, a two-lane Road Over Bridge in Ludhiana, and the four-lane Jalandhar-Kapurthala section. Gadkari also unveiled plans for additional projects, worth Rs 12,000 crore, aimed at further enhancing road infrastructure in Punjab. The Minister seized the opportunity to urge the Punjab government to expedite land acquisition for the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur national highway project.

The Significance of Green Hydrogen

Gadkari, during his address, underscored the potential of hydrogen as a future fuel. He proposed that Punjab could position itself as an international hub for the production of green hydrogen. Stressing the importance of not burning crop residue, Gadkari pointed out that stubble could be converted into fuels such as ethanol, hydrogen, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Transforming Farmers into Energy Providers

With an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, Gadkari proposed the idea of transforming farmers into ‘Urjadaata’ or energy providers. He further revealed that technology has been developed to convert stubble into bitumen. A project in Haryana is already underway, expected to produce ethanol and bitumen from paddy stubble. Indian Oil, Gadkari added, plans to establish 300 ethanol pumps across the country, and some companies are gearing up to introduce ethanol-powered bikes and auto-rickshaws.

Commitment to Infrastructure Development

In his concluding remarks, Gadkari reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to infrastructure development as a key driver of the country’s progress. This has been a priority since the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came into power in 2014.