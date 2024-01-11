en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Punjab Highway Projects, Advocates Green Hydrogen Production

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Punjab Highway Projects, Advocates Green Hydrogen Production

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 29 national highway projects, totalling a financial commitment of Rs 4,000 crore, in Punjab. These projects are set to drastically improve infrastructure in the state, with key developments including the Ladhowal bypass, a six-lane flyover, a two-lane Road Over Bridge in Ludhiana, and the four-lane Jalandhar-Kapurthala section. Gadkari also unveiled plans for additional projects, worth Rs 12,000 crore, aimed at further enhancing road infrastructure in Punjab. The Minister seized the opportunity to urge the Punjab government to expedite land acquisition for the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur national highway project.

The Significance of Green Hydrogen

Gadkari, during his address, underscored the potential of hydrogen as a future fuel. He proposed that Punjab could position itself as an international hub for the production of green hydrogen. Stressing the importance of not burning crop residue, Gadkari pointed out that stubble could be converted into fuels such as ethanol, hydrogen, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Transforming Farmers into Energy Providers

With an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, Gadkari proposed the idea of transforming farmers into ‘Urjadaata’ or energy providers. He further revealed that technology has been developed to convert stubble into bitumen. A project in Haryana is already underway, expected to produce ethanol and bitumen from paddy stubble. Indian Oil, Gadkari added, plans to establish 300 ethanol pumps across the country, and some companies are gearing up to introduce ethanol-powered bikes and auto-rickshaws.

Commitment to Infrastructure Development

In his concluding remarks, Gadkari reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to infrastructure development as a key driver of the country’s progress. This has been a priority since the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came into power in 2014.

0
Business Environmental Science India Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
SEC Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Boon for Top Cryptocurrencies
Marking a sea change in its stance towards cryptocurrency-related financial products, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to multiple shares of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). This milestone decision holds potential implications for the future of cryptocurrencies and related financial products. As the dust of this seismic shift settles,
SEC Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Boon for Top Cryptocurrencies
Natural Fiber Composites Market: Poised for Significant Expansion by 2028
4 mins ago
Natural Fiber Composites Market: Poised for Significant Expansion by 2028
Scarborough Fights to Save Beloved Pub, The Cask Inn, from Redevelopment
6 mins ago
Scarborough Fights to Save Beloved Pub, The Cask Inn, from Redevelopment
Tech Giants Downsize and Financial Milestones: A Week of Significant Developments
3 mins ago
Tech Giants Downsize and Financial Milestones: A Week of Significant Developments
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
3 mins ago
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
3 mins ago
Decoding the Future of the Biological Organic Fertilizers Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners
Latest Headlines
World News
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
2 mins
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
3 mins
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
4 mins
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State's Development
4 mins
Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State's Development
Fork Video Goes Viral on Social Media: A Harmless Trend or a Health Risk?
4 mins
Fork Video Goes Viral on Social Media: A Harmless Trend or a Health Risk?
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
6 mins
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
6 mins
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
6 mins
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
8 mins
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app