Nigeria's Waste Management Crisis: Calls for Urgent Action to Avert Health Hazards

Environmentalists in Nigeria are sounding the alarm over the country's escalating waste management crisis, urging immediate action to halt indiscriminate waste disposal practices that pose significant health risks. With Nigeria generating approximately 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually and only 30% being efficiently collected and disposed of, the situation is dire. The urgency of the matter is underscored by projections indicating that waste generation could soar to 107 million tonnes by 2050, placing Nigeria among the world's top contributors to environmental pollution and hazards.

Waste Management Woes

Despite the alarming figures, the nation's waste collection system remains largely ineffective, with a glaring absence of a comprehensive waste management strategy. Environmental group Earth.org attributes the crisis to a lack of value placed on waste management and recycling, leading to widespread littering. On the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) emphasized the necessity for stronger waste management efforts globally, highlighting the perils of waste pollution to human well-being and economic prosperity.

Push for Circular Economy

Efforts to transition to a circular economy model, where resources are reused, recycled, or repurposed, have yet to move beyond policy discussions to tangible actions that effectively reduce waste. Environmentalists stress the importance of public awareness and the need for households, businesses, and industries to segregate waste at source. Moreover, the crucial role of waste pickers in the waste management ecosystem is often overlooked, with calls for their integration into the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program to create a market demand for recyclable products.

Government's Role and Future Prospects

The government is urged to take decisive action by providing the necessary legal framework and policies to support waste management initiatives. The enforcement of the EPR program across all states could add market value to waste, encouraging segregation and recycling. This approach, coupled with the development of waste management infrastructure, could pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient waste management system in Nigeria, potentially creating numerous job opportunities and mitigating environmental and health hazards.