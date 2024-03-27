Nigeria Braces for 2024 Flood Season: Lagos and Ogun States at Risk

With the 2024 rainy season on the horizon, Lagos and Ogun States in Nigeria are facing a significant threat from projected above-normal rainfall, raising concerns over potential flooding and the displacement of residents. The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, citing the Nigerian Meteorological Agency's predictions, has issued a warning to those living in wetlands and low-lying areas to relocate to safer grounds to prevent loss of life and property.

Urgent Preparations Underway

As part of the preparations, both state governments are urged to go beyond mere warnings and take actionable steps to mitigate the effects of the forecasted deluge. This includes providing safe relocation sites, essential services such as relief materials, healthcare, and security for displaced families. The historical context of flooding in Nigeria, with devastating impacts in 2023 and 2022, underscores the urgency of these measures. The Federal Government, alongside state governments, must deploy effective flood management strategies, including maintaining and expanding drainage systems, to avert a repeat of past disasters.

Citizens' Role in Flood Prevention

Residents are also called upon to play their part by vacating endangered zones and adopting environmentally friendly practices to help reduce the flood risk. The emphasis on collective responsibility highlights the need for community involvement in clearing drainages and adhering to waste disposal regulations. Additionally, public enlightenment campaigns are essential to educate citizens on the impending risks and the importance of preparedness.

Strategic Actions for Long-term Resilience

Looking ahead, the Nigerian government must prioritize ecological resilience, utilizing ecological funds for infrastructural defenses against natural disasters. The construction of dams, desilting of rivers, and rigorous enforcement of environmental laws are pinpointed as vital measures. These efforts aim not only to manage the immediate threat of flooding but also to enhance the country's long-term adaptability to climate change. As the rainy season approaches, the collaboration between government entities, NGOs, and the public will be critical in safeguarding communities and minimizing the adverse impacts of flooding.