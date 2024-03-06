Navi Mumbai Activists Battle Unauthorised Temples on Belapur Hill, Cite Environmental Risks

Residents and activists in Navi Mumbai are escalating their fight against the proliferation of unauthorized temples on Belapur hill, raising alarms over environmental violations and potential dangers. The NatConnect Foundation has spearheaded the campaign, approaching Cidco's joint MD, Kailash Shinde, to address the encroachments that now number over 20. With concerns of landslides and environmental degradation, the community is calling for immediate action to preserve the hill and ensure public safety.

Community Mobilization Against Encroachments

What began as a few isolated structures has rapidly expanded into a chain of over 20 unauthorized temples, according to local residents. The encroachments have not only led to environmental degradation but also contributed to noise pollution, disturbing residents and affecting students' studies. Despite previous incidents such as a landslide in 2016 highlighting the risks, Cidco's response has been deemed insufficient by the community. In response, residents and activists, under the banner "Save Belapur Hills," have intensified their efforts, holding meetings and reaching out to authorities for decisive action.

Authorities' Response and Promises of Action

In light of the growing pressure, Cidco's joint MD Kailash Shinde has engaged Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade to investigate the issue. The involvement of high-ranking officials has sparked hope among the activists that meaningful action will be taken to address the unauthorized constructions. Moreover, the police have been approached to mitigate the nuisance of loud music emanating from these religious sites, with promises of action to curb the disturbances.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Expectations

As the struggle to save Belapur hill continues, the community remains adamant that without swift and effective intervention, the environmental and societal impacts will only worsen. The activists and residents are calling for a balanced approach that respects religious practices while safeguarding the environment and public safety. The outcome of this conflict will not only determine the future of Belapur hill but also set a precedent for how Navi Mumbai addresses unauthorized constructions and environmental preservation.