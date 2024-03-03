Mitchell City Council to Discuss Firesteel Watershed's Impact on Lake Algae

On Mar. 3, the Mitchell City Council will convene to receive updates on the Firesteel watershed's efforts to tackle Lake Mitchell's persistent algae problems. The briefing will cover several aspects, including the anticipated wetland project set for this summer.

Striving for Clarity: Wetland Project in Focus

Despite the ongoing debate over the proposed Lake Mitchell dredging project, with some council members expressing concerns over inadequate progress in the Firesteel watershed, the upcoming wetland initiative promises visible advancements. Scheduled to commence early this summer, the project is a crucial step forward in mitigating the watershed's contribution to the lake's algae issues. Research has pinpointed the 350,000-acre watershed as a significant source of phosphorus and sediment, exacerbating the lake's condition.

Commitment to Improvement: A Comprehensive Plan

In 2019, the city invested $4.1 million in a land purchase along Firesteel Creek, aiming to establish a series of wetlands to filter out pollutants before they reach Lake Mitchell. The awarded $583,997 contract to a Nebraska-based firm marks progress in this vision, with construction of a 35-acre wetland, equipped with three sediment traps, on the horizon. Council members Kevin McCardle and Dan Sabers, staunch opponents of dredging, have thrown their support behind this initiative, advocating for further watershed enhancements prior to any dredging considerations.

Engaging the Community: Grant and Outreach Efforts

The city's proactive stance extends beyond wetland construction. A $1 million federal grant aims to encourage local landowners to participate in watershed conservation efforts, such as converting agricultural land to wetland or grassland. This initiative, spearheaded by the city's grant administrator, Steve Donovan, represents a collaborative push towards a sustainable solution for Lake Mitchell's algae predicament. As the community increasingly inquires about the watershed's progress, forthcoming updates are eagerly anticipated.

As the Mitchell City Council prepares to discuss the Firesteel watershed's role in Lake Mitchell's environmental challenges, the focus remains on actionable, long-term solutions. The proposed wetland project, coupled with community engagement and federal support, underscores a collective commitment to restoring the lake's health. The forthcoming council meeting not only aims to address immediate concerns but also to chart a course for sustainable water quality improvements in the years to come.