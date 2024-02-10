Marion County Schools Introduce Linguistics, Psychology, and Wildlife Management Courses

Marion County Schools, in an ambitious leap towards holistic education, are set to introduce three groundbreaking courses for the 2024-2025 school year. North Marion High will offer a linguistics course, a first in West Virginia high schools, while Fairmont Senior High and East Fairmont High will present dual credit psychology and wildlife management courses, respectively.

Linguistics: The Language of Understanding

Rachel Devor, an esteemed language educator at North Marion High, will helm the linguistics course. With a focus on semantics - the study of meaning in languages - Devor aims to nurture empathy and understanding among students. The course promises to delve into the intricacies of reference meaning, truth, and how words combine to create sentence meanings.

Devor shared her vision, "Language is more than just a tool for communication; it's a window into different cultures and perspectives. By understanding semantics, our students can develop a deeper appreciation for diversity and foster a more inclusive community."

Psychology: The Mind Unraveled

Carmen Starkey, a dedicated psychology teacher at Fairmont Senior High, has collaborated with Marshall University to create an engaging dual credit psychology course. This course will provide high school students an opportunity to earn college credit while still in school.

Starkey expressed her excitement about the course, "This is a unique opportunity for students to explore the human mind, its functions, and its complexities. The collaboration with Marshall University ensures that our curriculum is academically rigorous and aligned with current research in the field."

Wildlife Management: Nature's Classroom

East Fairmont High will welcome a wildlife management course, led by Jason Graham, who currently runs a hunting and fishing club and cultivates trout in his classroom. This hands-on course will equip students with practical knowledge about wildlife conservation and management.

Graham elaborated on the course's objectives, "Our goal is to instill a sense of responsibility towards nature and its preservation. Students will learn about local wildlife, their habitats, and how to manage and conserve these resources effectively."

Principals Brad Harker and James Green have voiced their support for these new courses, recognizing their potential to expand students' horizons and prepare them for a diverse range of careers.

As Marion County Schools embark on this educational journey, they are not just introducing new courses; they are sowing seeds of curiosity, empathy, and responsibility. These initiatives underscore the district's commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals ready to navigate the complexities of tomorrow's world.

The introduction of linguistics, psychology, and wildlife management courses marks a significant stride in Marion County Schools' pursuit of comprehensive education. By focusing on semantics, the human mind, and nature conservation, these courses promise to cultivate empathy, critical thinking, and responsibility among students.

With esteemed educators like Rachel Devor, Carmen Starkey, and Jason Graham at the helm, these courses are poised to inspire and equip students with the necessary tools to understand and engage with the world around them. As the district continues to prioritize holistic learning, it sets an exemplary standard for schools across West Virginia and beyond.