As Shrove Tuesday approaches, New Orleans is gearing up for its annual Mardi Gras festivities. Yet this year, the city's celebrations are taking on a new hue – eco-friendly. Amidst the gold, green, and purple beads and the traditional king cake, environmentalists are pushing for alternatives to plastic beads to reduce waste during the Carnival.

A Greener Mardi Gras

The 45th Mardi Gras parade in Soulard, St. Louis, took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, attracting large crowds of revelers. The event featured krewes with various themed floats, including a spaceship float by the Rhythmic Krewe Belbiks and burning book floats by the Krewe de Carouse. Attendees sported costumes and danced in traditional attire, while parade-goers reached for beads being thrown from the floats. Former Blues player Jim Campbell and Louie the Blues mascot made appearances, and the Gateway Precision Lawn Chair Krewe performed in front of the judges.

This year, however, the scene left behind a trail of biodegradable beads and nearly empty cups on the street, as efforts to reduce waste and promote sustainability during the Mardi Gras festivities gained traction. The Mystic Club and the Krewe of Endymion held their annual balls and parades during the Carnival season. The Krewe of Tucks celebrated its 56th coronation ball and street parade, while the Krewe of NOMTOC celebrated its 53rd year of parading in Algiers.

The Shift to Sustainable

The krewes of Iris and Tucks rolled in New Orleans, with Tucks being the only krewe allowed to toss toilet paper from floats. The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club held its annual coronation ball, crowning Melvin L. Labat as King Zulu. The Krewe d’Etat Mardi Gras parade ridiculed Taylor Swift, and the Endymion livestream start time was delayed due to previous parades still rolling by the Parade Cam. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was the subject of a Mardi Gras float during the Knights of Chaos parade.

Global Shifts and Challenges

As the world grapples with these shifts and challenges, New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebrations serve as a reminder that even in times of joy and revelry, the need for sustainability and environmental responsibility persists. The city's green efforts during its most iconic festival demonstrate that change is possible, even amidst centuries-old traditions.

As the Mardi Gras parades continue to roll and the streets of New Orleans fill with laughter and music, the city's commitment to a greener future remains steadfast. With biodegradable beads and a focus on waste reduction, this year's celebrations are not only a testament to the spirit of Mardi Gras but also a beacon of hope for a more sustainable world.