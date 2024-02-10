Maati Katha: The Sundarbans' Enduring Stories Unearthed Through Objective Theatre

In the heart of Delhi, a unique theatrical performance is breathing life into the enduring stories of survival from the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove system. 'Maati Katha', a play by Tram Arts Trust, harnesses the power of 'objective theatre' and traditional clay doll-making practices to share these tales.

The Birth of Maati Katha

Originating from a research project archiving stories surrounding doll arts in West Bengal, including the Sundarbans, 'Maati Katha' is a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage. The play draws inspiration from the Sunderban's folk legends and stories, including the tradition of 'Bonbibi Jatrapala'. Bonbibi, the forest goddess, is revered for protecting the people and wildlife in the Sundarbans.

The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a labyrinth of 400 islands, divided between India and Bangladesh. The play's directors, Choiti Ghosh and M.D. Shameem, have skillfully woven together the region's history, ecology, and folklore to create a compelling narrative.

The Magic of Objective Theatre

Objective theatre, a form that employs non-human objects as performers, is the chosen medium for 'Maati Katha'. The play uses traditional clay dolls, meticulously crafted by the directors themselves, to narrate the stories of the Sundarbans and its inhabitants.

"The clay dolls are not just props; they are characters with their own personalities," explains Ghosh. "They help us to tell stories that transcend language barriers and resonate with audiences across cultures."

Music: The Heartbeat of the Sundarbans

The play incorporates a rich blend of traditional music from West Bengal, including Bhatiali, Baul, and Jhumar, to create an immersive soundscape. These genres, deeply rooted in the soil of the Sundarbans, echo the rhythm of life in this unique ecosystem.

"Music plays a crucial role in storytelling," says Shameem. "It evokes emotions, sets the mood, and transports the audience to the heart of the Sundarbans."

Performed in multiple languages by two different players, 'Maati Katha' is a celebration of diversity and unity. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of storytelling.

As the final notes of the music fade and the clay dolls return to their resting place, one is left with a profound sense of connection to the Sundarbans and its stories of survival. 'Maati Katha' is more than just a play; it is a journey into the heart of a land where nature and culture intertwine, where the past whispers tales of resilience, and where the clay dolls come alive to share these enduring stories.

In the bustling city of Delhi, far from the tranquil waters of the Sundarbans, 'Maati Katha' serves as a poignant reminder of our shared heritage and the stories that bind us together. Through the magic of objective theatre and the enchanting melodies of traditional music, the play breathes life into the timeless tales of the Sundarbans, inviting us to listen, learn, and preserve these precious narratives for future generations.