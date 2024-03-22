Letšeng Diamond Mine Linked to Deadly Water Contamination in Maloreng Stream

Infants consuming water from Maloreng Stream face a deadly risk of suffocation from hemoglobinemia, attributed to contamination by Letšeng Diamonds Mine, according to a recent government report. This alarming development has sparked calls for stringent measures against the mine for violating environmental and health safety standards.

Investigation Unveils Grave Concerns

A January 2023 Department of Water Affairs report exposed the dire consequences of drinking water from Maloreng Stream, highlighting the severe risk of hemoglobinemia in infants and potential gastrointestinal cancer from prolonged consumption. Scientific analysis confirmed the stream's pollution directly links to operations at Letšeng Diamonds Mine, raising questions about the mine's adherence to environmental regulations and its impact on local communities' health.

Legal and Regulatory Breaches Highlighted

Advocate Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela accuses Letšeng Diamonds Mine of breaching its Mining Lease Agreement by polluting Maloraneng stream, urging a thorough audit to determine owed compensations. The controversy extends to the Lesotho government's decision to renew the mine's lease prematurely in 2019, under dubious circumstances, sparking debates over the transparency and enforcement of mining regulations in the country.

Government and Mine's Response to the Crisis

Despite the clear evidence of environmental harm, Letšeng Diamonds Mine downplays the connection between its operations and the water contamination, focusing on altitude-related hemoglobin concentration adjustments. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment's reluctance to impose fines on polluting mines, fearing backlash from citizens, illustrates a broader challenge in enforcing environmental laws in Lesotho. The establishment of a mining forum represents an attempt to address these issues collaboratively, yet questions about its effectiveness and the commitment to environmental protection persist.

As this crisis unfolds, the health and safety of the Maloraneng community hang in the balance, underscoring the urgent need for accountability, stronger environmental governance, and proactive measures to safeguard water resources against industrial contamination.