Asia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Laos Leverages Asean Chairmanship to Boost Tourism: Preps for the 31st Asean Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting

Laos is gearing up to host the 31st Asean Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting from March 25-30 in Luang Prabang City, capitalizing on its Asean chairmanship to invigorate its tourism sector. The meeting will delve into three pivotal topics instrumental for regional progression: promotion of culture and art, environmental cooperation and climate change resilience, and the empowerment of women and children.

Asean Socio-Cultural Community Pillar

The discussions are perfectly in sync with the priorities of the Asean Socio-Cultural Community Pillar, which zeroes in on bolstering regional culture and tourism, fostering environmental cooperation, and promoting women-inclusive development. Mrs Suanesavanh Vignaket, the Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, underscored the importance of cooperation to augment tourism products and give back to local communities.

Laos’s Tourism Infrastructure

Laos is taking active steps to enhance its tourism infrastructure and standards across the industry to attract international tourists and propagate sustainable tourism. The country’s historical and cultural attractions, robust connectivity, and forthcoming events like the Outstanding Art Works of Asean 2024, art activities for Asean-Japan youth, and the Asean-Korea Music Festival are all part of a concerted effort to cultivate a people-oriented and socially responsible Asean community with a shared identity and inclusive society.

Laos’s Visit Laos Year 2024 Program

Furthermore, Laos is set to spearhead the Visit Laos Year 2024 program in a bid to boost its tourism. The program will focus on addressing major issues such as the Myanmar crisis and the South China Sea dispute. The theme for its chairmanship is ‘Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience’, with a spotlight on regional cooperation, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. In addition, Laos also aims to fast-track the admission of Timor-Leste as an ASEAN member.

In 2023, Laos witnessed a resurgence in its tourism sector, surpassing its target of attracting 1.4 million international visitors. The country welcomed over 2.4 million foreign tourists in just nine months, marking a nearly three-fold increase from the previous year. With the ‘Visit Laos Year 2024’ campaign, the country aims to attract 4.6 million visitors. Despite its successes, Laos faces challenges like road maintenance and tourist safety, which it aims to tackle head-on in the run-up to the 2024 program.

Indeed, as Laos prepares to chair ASEAN in 2024 and host the Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting, the country stands at a pivotal juncture. The decisions made and actions taken in this crucial period will shape not only the future of Laos’s tourism industry but also the socio-cultural landscape of the ASEAN region.

Asia Environmental Science
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
