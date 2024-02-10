Lab Safety Week at Penn State: Unraveling the Mysteries and Fostering a Culture of Safety

Amid the sprawling landscape of Penn State's University Park campus, a unique initiative is taking shape. From February 12-16, the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team will be hosting in-person events to mark national Lab Safety Week. This annual event, an initiative of the Campus Safety Health and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA), aims to promote laboratory health and safety programs on college campuses.

Unraveling the Mysteries: 'Get to Know Lab and Research Safety'

The week's festivities will kick off with the 'Get to Know Lab and Research Safety' event. Open to researchers from any college, department, or campus, this event promises to be an enlightening exploration of the intricacies of laboratory safety. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the safety protocols that govern their work, as well as the resources available to them through EHS.

Behind the Scenes: EHS Training Lab Open House

Following the 'Get to Know Lab and Research Safety' event, EHS will open the doors to their Training Lab for an exclusive open house. This rare opportunity will allow researchers to delve deeper into the world of laboratory safety, gaining a first-hand understanding of the training and resources provided by EHS.

Visual Learning: New Videos Promote Lab Safety

In addition to the in-person events, EHS has also released two new videos to promote lab safety at Penn State. These visual aids serve as a powerful tool in reinforcing the importance of safety protocols and practices in the laboratory setting. The videos are accessible to all members of the Penn State community, further emphasizing the university's commitment to safety.

