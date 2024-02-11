Kerala Agricultural University Unveils Resilient Farming Guide: PoP 2024

In a significant leap towards resilient and sustainable farming, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is poised to unveil the 16th edition of its Package of Practices (PoP) for crops. This marks the first update since the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019, which wreaked havoc on the state's agricultural landscape.

Lessons from the Floods: A New Era of Agriculture

The upcoming PoP 2024, set to be released by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Monday, encapsulates crucial lessons learned from the flood disasters. It aims to guide farmers in developing a robust, technology-intensive, and sustainable agricultural system that can withstand future calamities.

One of the notable changes in this edition is the updated advisories on chemical use for disease control. The recommendations are based on rigorous research, tests, and field trials conducted by KAU scientists and ICAR institutes, ensuring they are both scientifically sound and environmentally responsible.

A Comprehensive Guide for Diverse Crops

The PoP 2024 covers an extensive range of crops, including cereals, pulses, tubers, oilseeds, and fruits. It also provides guidance for cultivating ornamental, medicinal, and aromatic plants. This comprehensive approach reflects the university's commitment to promoting diversified farming practices that enhance income streams and contribute to food security.

Moreover, the PoP emphasizes regenerative practices to improve soil fertility, reduce synthetic inputs, and promote biodiversity. These practices not only benefit the ecosystem but also increase its ability to absorb shocks, making it more resilient to climate change.

Supporting Life Farms: A Path to Resilience

The concept of 'life farms' is central to the new PoP. These farms prioritize harmony with nature, adopting practices that mimic natural ecosystems and promote biodiversity. By enhancing the ecosystem's resilience, life farms can better withstand climate variabilities and extreme weather events.

E-commerce platforms can play a pivotal role in supporting life farm entrepreneurs. They provide a means to network, collaborate, and market their sustainably grown products directly to consumers. This direct connection can help ensure fair prices for farmers and fresh, high-quality produce for consumers.

A recent study conducted by KAU in Bangladesh's Haor regions underscores the importance of such support. The research found that farmers are increasingly adopting climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices to mitigate the effects of climate vulnerabilities. However, the adoption level of these practices remains inefficient due to a lack of knowledge, information access, and technical and financial resources.

The study highlights the need for CSA implementation and strengthening the infrastructure of technologies, supportive policies, and institutional frameworks. Such measures can promote resilient agriculture and help farmers adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

As Kerala Agricultural University prepares to launch the PoP 2024, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable and resilient agriculture. By incorporating lessons from past disasters and promoting innovative practices, the university aims to equip farmers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly uncertain world.

The upcoming release of the PoP 2024 by Kerala Agricultural University signals a new era of agriculture, one that is resilient, technology-intensive, and sustainable. This comprehensive guide, informed by lessons from the 2018 and 2019 floods, provides updated advisories on chemical use for disease control and covers various crops, including cereals, pulses, tubers, oilseeds, fruits, and ornamental, medicinal, and aromatic plants. Central to this edition is the concept of 'life farms,' which emphasizes harmony with nature and adopts regenerative practices to improve soil fertility, reduce synthetic inputs, and promote biodiversity. These practices not only benefit the ecosystem but also increase its ability to absorb shocks, making it more resilient to climate change. With the support of e-commerce platforms and robust infrastructure, life farms can create sustenance opportunities and contribute to food security, ultimately paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future.