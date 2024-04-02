Karoi's Garbage Dump Transforms into Sustainable Livelihood Hub, Empowers Women

In the heart of Zimbabwe, a garbage dump on the outskirts of Chikangwe high-density suburb in Karoi is evolving into a beacon of sustainability and empowerment for 17 volunteers, predominantly women. This transformation is a striking example of how waste can be converted into a resource, providing livelihoods and promoting environmental stewardship.

Turning Waste into Wealth

The volunteers at the Karoi site engage daily in sorting through the refuse, a task that might seem mundane to many but is the first step in their journey towards creating a sustainable community. Through the collaborative effort of Chenai Projects Group, Johsem Waste Solutions, and Chima-Kashiri Metal Waste and Scrap, a pilot zero waste industry has been established. This initiative not only tackles the pressing issue of waste management but also creates economic opportunities for the local community, particularly women.

Educating for a Sustainable Future

On the occasion of International Zero Waste Day, celebrated on March 30, 2024, the Zimbabwe Zero Waste Consortium highlighted its commitment to the global mission of waste management. The consortium's activities are multifaceted, ranging from composting organic waste to educating the community about zero waste practices. This approach aligns with the United Nations' endorsement of zero waste as a crucial strategy for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The local Environmental Management Agency's initiative to train over 6,000 community members on recycling underscores the potential of waste to serve as a pillar of sustainable development.

Global Call for Action

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the necessity of a holistic approach to realize the vision of zero waste. He called for the establishment of circular economies and modern waste-management programmes that prioritize reuse, recovery, and waste prevention. Guterres's message on International Zero Waste Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to break the destructive cycle of waste. As humanity continues to produce over two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, initiatives like the one in Karoi offer a glimmer of hope and a model for sustainable living.