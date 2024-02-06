India Unveils First Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus at India Energy Week

In a significant stride towards eco-friendly transportation, India unveiled its first green hydrogen fuel cell bus at the inaugural ceremony of India Energy Week (IEW) in Goa on February 6. This revolutionary vehicle, which emits nothing but water vapor and heat, represents a pivotal advancement in the nation's green energy initiatives. By employing an electrochemical process that converts hydrogen fuel into electrical energy, these buses bypass the need for fossil fuels and sidestep the production of harmful exhaust gases, establishing them as a zero-emission alternative to traditional internal combustion engines.

Aligning with India's Hydrogen Strategy

The launch of the green hydrogen fuel cell bus is a key component of India's broader strategy to position itself as a leading producer and exporter of hydrogen. The project is a joint effort between the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Tata Motors. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who unveiled the vehicle in September of the previous year, underscored India's potential to be a global hydrogen champion, projecting an upsurge in both global and domestic demand for hydrogen by 2050.

Projected Demand for Hydrogen

According to forecasts, the global demand for hydrogen is set to multiply four to seven times, reaching a staggering 500-800 million tonnes (MT) by 2050. Similarly, India's domestic demand is anticipated to quadruple, escalating from the current 6MT to a substantial 25-28MT by the mid-century. This rising demand for hydrogen is a clear indicator of the world's shift towards carbon-neutral and net-zero emission solutions in public transport.

India's Commitment to Sustainable Energy

The introduction of the green hydrogen fuel cell bus is a testament to India's commitment to sustainable energy. It positions the nation as a hub for green hydrogen, aligning it with global trends towards carbon neutrality. The India Energy Week 2024 also highlighted the significant milestones of BPCL, including the showcase of India's first indigenous alkaline electrolyser and plans for a 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Bina Refinery. This emphasis on green hydrogen production underscores BPCL's commitment to India's pursuit of Energy Independence and resonates with national initiatives like 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.