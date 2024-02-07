Imphal East District on Alert as Unidentified Black Substance Appears in Iril River

Imphal East district residents, dwelling in the vicinity of the Dolaithabi Dam, are grappling with a newfound environmental predicament that surfaced on Wednesday. The Iril River, a lifeline for numerous households, has been tainted by an unidentified black substance, triggering alarm bells across the community. The river, relied upon heavily for domestic purposes, has suddenly become a source of concern and fear.

Swift Response from the Authorities

Upon the detection of the black substance, officials from various departments, including the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Directorate of Environment & Climate Change, responded promptly. They embarked on an immediate inspection of the site, with PHED Minister Susindro Meitei at the helm. To assess the potential threat, water samples were collected and sent for testing.

Initial Test Results and Precautions

Preliminary results of the water tests indicated that the parameters were within permissible limits for untreated water. However, this did not deter the authorities from contemplating advanced testing, acknowledging the possibility of further necessary measures. In the interim, local authorities have urged villagers residing near the dam to exercise caution and to promptly report any unusual activities.

Local Reaction and Suspicions

As a result of the potential contamination, residents of Leitanpokpi Awang Leikai have ceased using the river water, apprehensive about its toxicity. The sudden appearance of the black substance has fueled suspicions among the locals. Some believe that the pollution could have been orchestrated by individuals stationed in the Saikul hill ranges of the neighboring Kangpokpi district.

Deja Vu for Imphal

This incident serves as an eerie reminder of the oil spill from the defunct Leimakhong Power Station earlier this year. The spill resulted in the contamination of water bodies in Imphal West district, wreaking havoc on domestic and agricultural water usage. The repercussions of that episode still linger, as the specter of another environmental crisis looms over the region.