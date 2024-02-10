Health Risks and Contingency Plan for Washed-Up Marine Animals on the West Coast

In a stark warning issued by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, the public is advised against consuming washed-up marine animals, chiefly lobsters, due to significant health risks. These risks arise from the uncertainty surrounding the time of death and potential contamination by algal toxins. The ingestion of these toxins can lead to severe adverse reactions, and in extreme cases, even fatalities.

The West Coast Rock Lobster Walkout Contingency Plan

Responding to this pressing concern, the department has initiated the West Coast Rock Lobster Walkout Contingency Plan. This plan comprises collecting live lobsters, relocating them to areas with normal oxygen levels, and ensuring the safe disposal of deceased lobsters. Scientists are also monitoring the red tide, documenting the species washed ashore, and conducting analyses.

Impact on Marine Ecosystem and Local Economies

Large-scale lobster walkouts significantly impact the marine ecosystem and local economies. Recent research indicates substantial reductions in lobster densities following walkouts in 2022 and 2023. This decline in lobster density translates to reduced catches in subsequent seasons, exacerbating economic challenges for west coast fishing communities.

The Cautionary Tale of Washed-Ashore Marine Life

Last month, a 7.5-foot male bottlenose dolphin was found washed up on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN) conducted a field necropsy and discovered that the dolphin was in good body condition at the time of stranding but had parasitic infection of the lungs and probable verminous pneumonia, as well as gastroenteritis, an infection of the stomach and intestines. This discovery underscores the health risks associated with consuming washed-up marine animals.