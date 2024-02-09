Guardians of the Night: The Bat Rehabilitation Ireland Story

High in the Emerald Isle's skies, an intricate dance unfolds between darkness and life. Beneath the cloak of night, Ireland's nine bat species - the country's only native mammals capable of flying - take wing, performing an ecological ballet that has captivated Susan Kirwin for decades.

A Mission Born from Passion

In 2008, Kirwin founded Bat Rehabilitation Ireland (BRI), a conservation organization nestled within Dublin Zoo's sprawling grounds. As a partner of the zoo, BRI receives up to 5,000 calls annually regarding injured, lost, or displaced bats. With a steadfast dedication to these nocturnal creatures, Kirwin and her team have made it their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release them back into the wild.

BRI's purpose-built enclosures, encompassing specialized flight tunnels, provide a sanctuary for the various species under their care. From the tiny pipistrelle, weighing a mere 4 to 8 grams, to the impressive Leisler's bat, boasting a wingspan of up to 33 centimeters, each species is nurtured with the utmost care and respect.

Guardians of the Night

Bats are the unsung heroes of Ireland's ecosystems, consuming thousands of insects each night and providing natural pest control. Their colonies, often hidden within the crevices of old buildings or the hollows of ancient trees, play a critical role in maintaining the delicate balance of the Irish landscape.

However, these winged wonders face numerous threats, including habitat loss, pesticide use, and human disturbance. As Ireland's urban sprawl continues to encroach on their natural habitats, BRI remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting and preserving these vital creatures.

Education and Awareness

In addition to their rehabilitation efforts, BRI is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of bats and the challenges they face. Thanks to recent funding from the National Lottery Good Causes, they have acquired a night vision camera, enabling them to capture the secret lives of these elusive creatures and share their stories with the world.

Through their tireless efforts, Kirwin and the BRI team hope to inspire a new generation of bat enthusiasts, fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural wonders that flourish beneath Ireland's starlit skies.

As twilight descends upon the Emerald Isle, Kirwin prepares for another night of rescue and rehabilitation, ensuring that the dance between darkness and life continues for generations to come.

High above the Irish landscape, the night's performers take flight, their wings whispering tales of resilience, adaptation, and the enduring power of nature. And below, Susan Kirwin and the Bat Rehabilitation Ireland team stand vigilant, guardians of the night, protectors of the dance.