From Finance to Forest: Arceli Tungol's Mission to Save Philippine Native Trees

Arceli Tungol's journey into environmental advocacy began with a chance meeting during a bird-watching trip. Encountering Leonard Co, a renowned Philippine botanist, ignited Tungol's passion for native trees. Co's influence inspired her to establish the Philippine Native Tree Enthusiasts (PNTE) Facebook group, dedicated to preserving these vital species. This encounter marked the starting point of Tungol's profound commitment to the conservation of the Philippines' native trees.

Advertisment

Nature's Pride

Tungol's dedication to her cause is showcased by her photograph of the Narra tree, the national tree of the Philippines, gracing the cover of the Philippine Native Trees 101 book. This accomplishment reflects Tungol's deep connection with nature and her unwavering commitment to its preservation. As a retired Citibank employee, her transition from finance to environmentalism underscores the transformative power of personal passion and the impact one individual can have on preserving natural heritage.

Advocacy in Action

Advertisment

As a trustee of the Foundation for the Philippine Environment Board, Tungol believes education is pivotal for native tree preservation. Through the PNTE Facebook group, she extends her outreach, sharing knowledge and passion for these essential species. Tungol actively promotes the planting of native trees, emphasizing their role in supporting biodiversity and encouraging individuals to educate, create mini nurseries, and choose native over exotic species.

The Power of Native Trees

Native trees play a crucial role in maintaining the rich biodiversity of the Philippines. Their adaptability to local weather conditions makes them resilient to natural disasters, a vital trait in the face of climate change. Beyond ecological benefits, native trees possess medicinal properties and provide essential resources, securing the environment and ensuring access to valuable resources. Arceli Tungol's journey exemplifies the transformative potential of individual commitment in safeguarding the environment and its unique flora and fauna.