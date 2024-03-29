Federal Government Implements New Mining Guidelines, Prioritizes Local Mineral Processing

The Ministry of Solid Minerals has introduced new guidelines for the issuance of mining licenses, signaling a significant shift in Nigeria's approach to mineral resource management. According to Segun Tomori, spokesperson for the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, the federal government will now prioritize companies that propose strategies for local mineral processing when issuing new mining licenses.

This move marks a departure from Nigeria's traditional practice of exporting raw materials and aligns with the growing trend among African nations to maximize the value derived from their mineral resources. By emphasizing local mineral processing, the government aims to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and promote industrialization in the country.

Tomori highlighted that the government is committed to incentivizing investment in the mining sector to attract more companies to participate. These incentives include tax breaks for importing mining machinery, streamlining the process for acquiring electricity generation licenses, allowing the complete repatriation of profits, and bolstering security measures in mining areas.

"In exchange for these incentives, companies will be required to present plans for establishing processing plants and demonstrate how they will add value to the Nigerian economy," Tomori explained.

The implementation of these new guidelines reflects the government's broader strategy to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil revenue. By encouraging local mineral processing, Nigeria aims to harness the full potential of its mineral resources and position itself as a key player in the global mining industry.

Furthermore, the emphasis on value addition within the country aligns with sustainable development goals and contributes to the overall socio-economic development of Nigeria. As the government continues to prioritize the mining sector, stakeholders anticipate increased investment, job creation, and economic growth in the coming years.