Faridabad Villages Grapple with Illegal Dumping of Waste from Bandhwari Landfill

In Faridabad, Dabua and Pali villages face severe environmental challenges as trucks unload mounds of waste, including plastic and rags, purportedly from the Bandhwari landfill. This situation has sparked concern among villagers and activists, calling for immediate action from municipal authorities.

Unsanctioned Waste Disposal Raises Alarms

Villagers have witnessed trucks dumping garbage directly onto plots in their communities, a practice that has been ongoing for the past two weeks. Despite claims from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials that only compost is being dumped, the reality on the ground reflects a different story, with mounds of waste visibly contaminated with non-biodegradable materials. This has resulted in a foul smell and concerns over soil and water contamination.

Impact on Local Communities

In Dabua, the situation has forced the administration of a nearby government school to shift some classes, as the stench from the waste makes it unbearable for students. In Pali, residents express fears of the impending health hazards due to the contamination of their environment. Environmental activists and concerned citizens have questioned the authority and legality of this waste dumping, prompting MCG to launch an investigation into the matter.

Authorities Respond to Public Outcry

Following public outcry and media attention, MCG and MCF officials have pledged to look into the allegations of illegal waste dumping. The issue comes at a critical time as Gurgaon and Faridabad have been tasked with clearing a significant amount of legacy waste from the Bandhwari landfill by June 2024. Environmental activists now call for stricter monitoring and accountability to prevent further harm to the villages' land, air, and water.

As investigations proceed, the communities of Dabua and Pali await actions that not only address the immediate distress but also ensure such incidents are not repeated, safeguarding the health and environment of Faridabad's villages.