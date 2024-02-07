Demi Moore Joins Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman': A Tale of Oil, Power, and Fortune

Iconic actress Demi Moore is all set to star in Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Landman', playing the character of Cami, the wife of a powerful Texan oil tycoon. Set in the bustling boondocks of West Texas, the series is inspired by the 11-part podcast 'Boomtown', offering a modern-day tale of fortune hunting in the oil industry.

'Landman': A Tale of Oil, Power, and Fortune

Helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 'Landman' is a narrative spun around the lives of those seeking riches in the oil industry. The series delves into the stories of laborers on the oil rigs, known as roughnecks, as well as the wealthy oil magnates, the wildcat billionaires. The narrative is set to explore the broad impact of the oil boom, touching upon the implications for the climate, economy, and global politics.

Demi Moore Joins a Star-Studded Cast

Demi Moore joins an ensemble cast featuring Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton who portrays Tommy Norris, a trusted friend of Cami's character. The series also features a talented cast including Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed his excitement over Moore joining the cast, acknowledging her as an iconic talent.

The Power of Streaming Platforms

'Landman' is a collaboration between MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, exclusively for Paramount+. The series is currently in production in and around Fort Worth, Texas and is set to be available on streaming platforms. The move is a testament to the growing power of digital platforms in shaping contemporary narratives and reaching global audiences.