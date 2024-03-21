Cambodia's Major Leap in E-Waste Management: Environment Ministry, Ecobatt Secure Toxic Refuse

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Environment and Ecobatt Energy Cambodia have teamed up to collect and safely store a considerable amount of electrical and electronic waste. This initiative is aimed at reducing the emission of highly toxic substances and preventing severe health risks associated with improper waste disposal. Khvay Atitya, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry, emphasized the growing public awareness and cooperation in segregating and managing hazardous waste, marking a pivotal step in Cambodia's environmental protection efforts.

Strategic Collection and Safe Storage

Since launching their respective collection drives, the collaboration has successfully gathered over 32 tonnes of hazardous waste, including batteries and electronic devices, ensuring their secure storage in line with environmental safety standards. This concerted effort not only underscores the importance of responsible waste management but also aligns with Cambodia's commitment to the Basel Convention, aiming to control the transboundary movements of hazardous wastes and their disposal.

Future Plans for Local Repurposing

The partnership is exploring the establishment of scrap processing plants within Cambodia, with discussions underway with Hamaya Corporation, a Japanese recycling specialist, to kickstart this initiative. This move towards local processing of e-waste signifies a forward-thinking approach to recycling, potentially setting a precedent for sustainable waste management practices in the region.

Community Engagement and Awareness

Community involvement has been pivotal, with the ministry and Ecobatt facilitating e-waste collection through strategically placed bins and direct collection services. This approach has not only made it convenient for the public to dispose of e-waste responsibly but has also played a crucial role in raising awareness about the toxic risks associated with improper disposal of such waste. The active participation of various stakeholders, including businesses and institutions, highlights a collective commitment to environmental stewardship.

This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Environment and Ecobatt Energy Cambodia marks a significant milestone in the country's journey towards sustainable waste management. By addressing the critical issue of e-waste, they are not only protecting the environment but also safeguarding public health, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.