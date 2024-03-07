APM Terminals Callao Sets Decarbonisation Milestone: Zero Emissions by 2040

APM Terminals (APMT) Callao, a key player in maritime logistics, is making significant strides towards sustainability, aiming to slash emissions drastically by 2040. This initiative is part of a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy that includes switching to renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, and transitioning to electric equipment. Jorge Madalengoitia, the Asset Management Director at APMT Callao, underscores the initiative's role in setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in port operations across Peru.

Advertisment

Strategic Investments in Sustainability

In a bold move towards environmental stewardship, APMT Callao has funneled over $5 million into various green projects since 2021. One of the pivotal changes includes the complete transition to renewable energy for its operations, a significant milestone achieved with substantial investment. Further, the port has upgraded its lighting systems to LED, reducing energy consumption by 33%. These efforts are part of a broader commitment to cut emissions by 36% by 2024, with more ambitious targets set for 2030 and 2040.

Electrification and Efficiency

Advertisment

Electrification of container handling equipment represents a critical component of APMT Callao's decarbonisation plan. This transition from fossil fuels to electricity not only curtails carbon emissions but also enhances operational efficiency. The drive towards 100% electric operations is aligned with global trends in port management and positions APMT Callao as a frontrunner in sustainable port operations in Latin America. The port's dedication to sustainability is further evidenced by its recent initiation of the Multipurpose North Terminal Modernization Project, signaling a future where green practices are integral to port logistics.

Setting a Precedent for Global Ports

APMT Callao's comprehensive approach to decarbonisation extends beyond immediate environmental benefits. By prioritizing renewable energy and efficiency, the port is contributing to a larger narrative of sustainable development within the maritime industry. Madalengoitia's vision for APMT Callao emphasizes not just the operational advantages of such initiatives but their role in inspiring other ports globally to adopt similar practices. As APMT Callao continues to implement its decarbonisation roadmap, it sets a benchmark for environmental leadership in the maritime sector, demonstrating that ambitious sustainability goals are both achievable and essential for future-proofing port operations.

Through its pioneering efforts in sustainability, APMT Callao is not just transforming its operations but is also contributing to the global fight against climate change. The port's journey towards zero emissions by 2040 offers valuable insights into the feasibility of large-scale decarbonisation in the maritime industry. As APMT Callao leads by example, it paves the way for a greener, more sustainable future in global logistics and port management.