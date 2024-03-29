APM Terminals Apapa Launches Recycling Initiative for Lubricants, PPE Ahead of Zero Waste Day

APM Terminals Apapa, in a pioneering move, has partnered with Kevron Consulting to begin recycling operations for used lubricants and discarded personal protective equipment (PPE), such as boilersuits and reflective jackets. This initiative is part of the terminal's broader environmental sustainability efforts, aligning with the International Day of Zero Waste celebrations on March 30.

Strategic Environmental Initiatives

In a focused campaign to mitigate waste, APM Terminals Apapa has introduced several recycling initiatives. Notably, the terminal has prohibited the use of single-use plastic bottled water, significantly reducing annual plastic waste. In collaboration with FREEE Recycle Limited, the terminal has also embarked on recycling used tyres into paving blocks, showcasing a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.

Comprehensive Waste Management

Felix Ugwuagbo, the Health and Safety Manager at APMT, emphasized the importance of responsibly managing the disposal of used lubricants to prevent environmental degradation. Through this partnership with Kevron Consulting, used lubricants are now safely evacuated, treated, and recycled. Similarly, employees are encouraged to exchange damaged PPE for new ones, with the discarded items being washed, treated, and repurposed into cleaning rags by a partner organization.

Aligning with Global ESG Goals

Steen Knudsen, the Terminal Manager of APMT Apapa, highlighted the initiative's alignment with the AP Moller-Maersk Group's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. This strategy aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, underscoring the importance of reducing the terminal's environmental footprint through sustainable waste management practices. The collaboration with specialized companies enhances APMT's ability to promote sustainable consumption and operations patterns.

As APM Terminals Apapa leads by example in environmental responsibility, its initiatives offer a blueprint for the industry. The focus on recycling and sustainability not only contributes to environmental preservation but also positions the terminal as a forward-thinking stakeholder in global trade logistics. This approach underscores the critical role of corporate responsibility in addressing environmental challenges, paving the way for a sustainable future in the logistics sector.