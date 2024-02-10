100 Critically Endangered Elongated Tortoises Released into the Wild: A Conservation Milestone

In a landmark event for conservation, the Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity (ACCB) in Cambodia released its largest group of captive-bred Elongated Tortoises into the wild on January 12, 2024. A total of 100 Critically Endangered tortoises embarked on their journey back to nature, marking a significant milestone in the fight to save this imperiled species.

A Collaborative Effort for Conservation

This groundbreaking initiative is the result of a collaborative effort between ACCB, the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Rising Phoenix, with backing from various organizations. The project aims to bolster the dwindling population of the Elongated Tortoise (Indotestudo elongata), which has been decimated due to habitat loss and illegal wildlife trade.

Before their release, 20 out of the 100 tortoises underwent a crucial preparation step in December 2023. They were fitted with GPS and VHF trackers, which will allow researchers to monitor their movements and behavior patterns in the wild. This valuable data will contribute to a better understanding of the species and inform future conservation strategies.

Raising Hope at the ACCB

The 100 Elongated Tortoises were raised in captivity at the ACCB for over a year, receiving meticulous care to ensure their health and well-being. During this time, they grew strong and resilient, ready to face the challenges of life in the wild.

This recent release is part of a larger program at the ACCB, which has been working tirelessly to protect and rehabilitate endangered species in the region. Since 2015, the center has successfully released over 50 Elongated Tortoises back into their natural habitat.

A Glimmer of Hope in the Face of Extinction

The Elongated Tortoise, once found in abundance throughout Southeast Asia, is now teetering on the brink of extinction. Listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species faces an uphill battle for survival.

Initiatives like the one undertaken by the ACCB offer a glimmer of hope for the Elongated Tortoise and other endangered species. As these 100 tortoises make their way through the wilderness, their progress will be closely monitored, and their stories will serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and determination in the face of adversity.

The release of the 100 Elongated Tortoises is not just a victory for the species itself, but also a beacon of hope for the future of conservation. It serves as a reminder that through collective effort and unwavering commitment, it is possible to make a difference in the fight against extinction.

As the 100 Elongated Tortoises embark on their new lives in the wild, researchers, conservationists, and wildlife enthusiasts around the world watch with bated breath. Their journey is a testament to the resilience of nature and the power of human determination to protect the planet's most vulnerable species.

The Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity's efforts have marked a significant milestone in the conservation of the Critically Endangered Elongated Tortoise. With the support of dedicated partners and organizations, the ACCB continues its mission to protect and rehabilitate endangered species, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of extinction.