en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years

The United Kingdom has marked the longest break in migrant crossings of the English Channel in nearly four years. For 25 days, starting from December 16, 2023, to mid-January 2024, no crossings have been reported. This span presents a stark contrast to the previous year, when 44 migrants had already crossed by this time.

Impact of Weather Conditions and Government Measures

The cessation in crossings is largely attributed to the hazardous conditions of the Channel, heightened by storms Gerrit and Henk, and the biting cold of winter. However, the government insists that the decline in numbers is not solely weather-induced. They highlight a decrease to 29,437 arrivals in 2023 from a record peak of 45,755 in 2022. Yet, the Home Office’s forecasts warn that the numbers could surge to 35,000 in 2024 unless the disputed Rwanda asylum removals commence.

Controversy Surrounding the Rwanda Policy

The Rwanda policy, proposing to send irregular migrants to claim asylum in Rwanda rather than the UK, is currently in legal limbo after being deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is striving to introduce new legislation to address the court’s concerns but faces staunch opposition. Some Conservative members propose amendments to circumvent international law and limit migrants’ legal defenses against removal to Rwanda.

Independent Inquiry into the Fatal Migrant Crossing Incident

An independent inquiry into a tragic migrant crossing incident in 2021, where at least 27 people lost their lives after an inflatable boat capsized, is also underway. Led by Sir Ross Cranston, the inquiry aims to provide clarity to the victims’ families and recommend ways to prevent similar tragedies. The report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch found the capsized boat ill-suited and ill-equipped for the crossing, and the UK’s search and rescue response was hampered by the lack of dedicated aerial surveillance.

Proposed Alternatives and Future Plans

Despite the ongoing legal challenges and political disagreements, the government’s long-awaited report proposes a cap on refugee numbers by 2025 and a focus on alternative routes for those with skills. It also plans to pilot an Emergency Resettlement Mechanism and expand the number of refugees resettled via Community Sponsorship. Moreover, it aims to explore pathways for refugees with skills and expertise beneficial to the UK.

As the country grapples with the complexities of migration, the UK’s response to Channel crossings remains a contentious issue, with the future of the Rwanda policy and other proposed measures hanging in the balance.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 seconds ago
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
In a world where adults are perpetually seeking ‘baby softness’ and ‘bouncing baby cheeks’ through various skincare products, irony presents itself as industries now push products that promise to enhance infants’ skin. From serums to moisturizers, beauty culture has started to make its mark in the infant market. However, as much as these products promise
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
1 min ago
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
1 min ago
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy's Readiness for Upcoming Season
18 seconds ago
Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy's Readiness for Upcoming Season
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
52 seconds ago
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
Karnataka Class 9 Student Gives Birth: A POCSO Case Filed
1 min ago
Karnataka Class 9 Student Gives Birth: A POCSO Case Filed
Latest Headlines
World News
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
2 mins
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
2 mins
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
2 mins
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
2 mins
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
2 mins
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
4 mins
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
4 mins
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
5 mins
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
50 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app