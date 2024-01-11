en English
BNN Newsroom

End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Australia bids adieu to one of its tennis stars, John Millman, following an 18-year-long singles career punctuated by memorable victories and heart-rending defeats. Known for his tenacity and fighting spirit, Millman’s professional journey culminated in a defeat during the Australian Open qualifiers against Alex Molcan, in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 6-3.

The Last Serve

Although his farewell was devoid of the traditional Melbourne crowd’s grandeur, Millman’s retirement announcement was a poignant moment. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support he received throughout his career, particularly from those who remained optimistic about his potential despite his physical limitations and recurring injuries. Millman’s career has been marked by persistent shoulder troubles, yet his resilience saw him through.

An Unforgettable Journey

Millman’s career is marked by several highlights, with the pinnacle being his historic victory over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This victory made him the first Australian to vanquish Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999, etching his name in the annals of tennis history. Though he often pushed matches to five sets, Millman humorously confessed that he wasn’t adept enough to seize quick victories, labeling himself as a ‘battler’ who never shied away from giving his all on the court.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Representing Australia in esteemed tournaments like the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games ranks high among Millman’s proudest achievements. As he hangs his racket, he leaves behind a legacy marked by a career total prize money of $US5.47 million and a highest-ranking of No. 38 in the world, attained in 2018. Millman’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his fighting spirit and unyielding determination will continue to inspire upcoming generations of tennis players.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

